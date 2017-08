Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Security camera images have been released of the burglars who stole thousands of dollars from a scrap yard in Scranton.

The break-in happened at Ben Weitsman of Scranton on North Keyser Avenue.

Police say the men cut out part of a wall to get into the scrap metal business Monday night.

The thieves then spent hours at the property breaking open a money machine and using explosives to get into a safe.

In all, they got away with about $32,000.