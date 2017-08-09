Search Underway for Missing Man in Susquehanna River

WILKES-BARRE — Dive teams are searching the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre for a missing boater.

Rescue teams have been out all morning along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre searching for a man who was reported missing Tuesday night.

Crews are searching for Rick Bevan of Wilkes-Barre. They found Bevan’s boat Tuesday night after his family says he didn’t come home from his fishing trip.

Police began looking for Bevan Tuesday night but suspended their search around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Since then, there have been dive teams, boats using sonar, and a state police helicopter was flown in from Reading.

Fire officials say they are searching about two miles from where the boat was found.

 

