Search Underway for Missing Man in Susquehanna River
WILKES-BARRE — Dive teams are searching the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre for a missing boater.
Rescue teams have been out all morning along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre searching for a man who was reported missing Tuesday night.
Crews are searching for Rick Bevan of Wilkes-Barre. They found Bevan’s boat Tuesday night after his family says he didn’t come home from his fishing trip.
Police began looking for Bevan Tuesday night but suspended their search around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Since then, there have been dive teams, boats using sonar, and a state police helicopter was flown in from Reading.
Fire officials say they are searching about two miles from where the boat was found.
41.253441 -75.882805