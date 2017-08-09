Schuylkill League Media Day

Posted 6:47 pm, August 9, 2017

The Schuylkill League Media Day introduced us to four new Head Coaches, although some of them have many years of experience.  Among the smaller schools, Schuylkill  Haven, Williams Valley and Tri-Valley are ready for big seasons.  The 2017 season starts on August 25th.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

