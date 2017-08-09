Police Investigate Former Home of Barbara Miller

Posted 10:50 pm, August 9, 2017, by

Photo courtesy: The Daily Item

SUNBURY — Late Wednesday night, police went to the home of a woman from central Pennsylvania who has been missing for nearly 30 years.

A state police forensic unit along with Sunbury police went to the former home of Barbara Miller around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to The Daily Item.

Miller went missing in 1989. Her case was recently reopened.

Crews spent about a week in June digging and gathering evidence at a home in Milton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s