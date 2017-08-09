Pilot Injured in Small Plane Crash

RUSH TOWNSHIP -- A plane piloted by a man from Schuylkill County crashed at a small airport along the Schuylkill and Dauphin county line.

The manager of the Bendigo Airport just outside of Tower City told WPMT the experimental plane took off, stalled, and then crashed Wednesday morning. He says the pilot spent years building the plane himself.

That pilot, Herbert Rose, 60, from Schuylkill County, was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no word what caused that small plane to go down.

