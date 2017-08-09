× Pens & Pencils For Pupils: The Need For School Supplies At UNC

Now is the time many parents are taking their kids shopping for back to school supplies and one organization in our area hopes you’ll get their group in mind.

United Neighborhood Centers (UNC) in Scranton is struggling for school supplies that are given to kids in need. The shelves are almost empty at the nonprofit along Olive Street. Workers joined Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey on Wednesday to talk about what’s needed this year and how people can make a difference for area kids.

Among the supplies needed at UNC, they include: new book bags, pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and new or gently used school uniforms for all schools in Lackawanna County.

WHEN & WHERE TO DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES:

WHERE: Angel’s Attic at United Neighborhood Centers

ADDRESS: 410 Olive Street, Scranton

TIMES: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on Angel’s Attic with UNC, head here!