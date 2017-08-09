× New Penn State Hub for Budding Businesses

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Penn State just opened a center in Schuylkill County that will help budding entrepreneurs get their business ideas off the ground.

Penn State Schuylkill opened a Lion Launch Innovation Lab on Main Street in Schuylkill Haven on Wednesday.

The center was funded by a grant from the main campus.

The lab will be a place for entrepreneurs and business owners to work giving them space to grow their companies.

Mentorships and other resources will also be available to them at the center.

Marianne Young works at Penn State Schuylkill and also runs her own business selling purses and jewelry. She will be using the lab.

“It’s kind of going to give me an opportunity to be in the community and to be able to be here so that people can come here, they can see me and hopefully I’m going to be able to build on my business,” said Young.

The center is open several days during the week and on Saturdays. It is not only meant for students and faculty but the rest of the community, too.”

“We’re just here to support someone that may be starting a business or even just in the initial stages of thinking about it, or if someone that is sort of established already and they just need some help, that’s what we’re here to do,” said coordinator Shannon Del Conte.

Penn State University President Eric Barron spoke at the ribbon cutting along with several other community leaders. He believes this lab wouldn’t be possible without the help of Schuylkill County.

“If the university and the community combine to enable the residents and students to be successful in getting their ideas into the marketplace and creating companies,” said Barron.

There are 17 other Penn State Innovation Hubs all across the state including hubs in Scranton and in Wilkes-Barre.