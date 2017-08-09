× Harrison Avenue Bridge Closing Intermittently Through Friday

SCRANTON — Work is continuing on the Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton and officials from PennDOT are telling us that any closures Wednesday and the rest of the week will be intermittent.

Officials suggest avoiding the Harrison Avenue area in the late afternoon, that most of the brief closures will occur between 2 and 7 p.m.

A contractor hired by PPL is working to move a power pole that is too close to the new bridge that PennDOT is building.

Those crews are putting together a new pole that will hold the wires. The existing Harrison Avenue Bridge will need to be closed at the times when crews are restringing the power lines.

It’s hard for the crews to predict when that might happen. That’s why PennDOT says to expect the bridge closures on Harrison Avenue to be intermittent throughout the rest of the week.

PennDOT officials also tell us that the project is not expected to interrupt power for any homes in Scranton’s Hill Section.