Ground Broken on New Apartments in Danville

DANVILLE — Ground was broken Wednesday afternoon on what will soon be new townhouses in Danville.

The 12 new townhouses sit along Water Street in Danville and 16 more will soon join them. The complex is called Jacob’s landing after Jacob Gearhart who established the first ferry from Riverside to Danville in the early 1800s.

This is the second part of the project.

“The first phase has been a great success,” said Jim Wilson of the Danville Business Alliance. “It’s something that the Danville Business Alliance has supported for many, many years.”

The townhouses are located at the site of a former silk mill that burned down several years ago.

“It just got into disrepair and fell apart and we bought it then,” said Tim Karr.

Karr is the project developer for Jacob’s Landing. He says the property was inspected by FEMA and PEMA.

“The townhouses were built right along the Susquehanna River but precautions were taken to prevent flooding,” Karr explained. “We are up just a foot and a half above the flood plain level here.”

Newswatch 16 spoke with people who live near the townhouses and are happy to see them built.

“I think it will boost property values around here, hopefully anyway, because I put a lot of money into my house and I’d like to be able to get it back,” said John Szymanski.

“Bring a lot more people into Danville that need places to stay so we’ll see what happens,” added Paul Wilcox.

The contractor says he hopes to have people move in by next spring. There is a waiting list for the homes.