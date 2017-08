Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK -- Flames damaged a former Pepsi facility in Columbia County Wednesday afternoon.

It started around 3:30 p.m. at the building on Jessup Street in Berwick.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 a boarded-up door on the outside of the building caught fire, and the flames spread up to the roof.

The building is now just used for storage. No one was inside at the time.

The fire is under investigation.