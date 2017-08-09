× Children Learn How to be Firefighters

DANVILLE — Most of the fire companies from Montour County were at Danville Area Middle School on Route 11 on Wednesday. But they were not putting out a fire. Instead, they were leading a three-day summer camp for children.

“We teach them about what firefighters do and every day we build on what we learn the day before so we can end the week on an excellent activity,” Chief Leslie Young said.

It’s called “Fire Camp”, and it is in its eighth year. Campers learn the ins and outs of what it takes to be a firefighter. When Newswatch 16 stopped by, the kids were learning how to use the hose.

“Every year it just seems to get better and better because at the end of the week we have the simulation of a fire,” Jesse Davis said.

“We’re using the hose, learning about fire, things like that,” Ben Horne said.

The camp is free. Weis Markets donated bottled water.

Since the number of volunteer firefighters is on the decline, fire companies around here hope this camp will get kids interested at a young age.

“It’s really important for us to get out and speak to these young kids and try to get them interested in the fire service and what we do,” Chief Michael Kull said.

It seems to be working. Some of the kids Newswatch 16 spoke with are thinking about becoming firefighters.

“That’s the one thing I like about it. You’re putting your lives on the line to keep other people alive,” Davis said.

The camp runs through Friday at Danville Area Middle School.