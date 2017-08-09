× Bradford County Mom Charged with Dumping Baby

SAYRE — A teenage girl is under arrest facing charges of attempted murder. Police say she left her 8-month-old daughter in a bag in the trash.

Police in Elmira, New York say the infant was found in the trash Tuesday afternoon.

The child is expected to be OK, but it didn’t take long before a 17-year-old girl from Bradford County was under arrest.

That baby’s cries may have saved her life.

Investigators in New York believe the 8-month-old child was left outside wrapped in a plastic bag for three days before someone found her.

Investigators believe several people may have heard the cries but it wasn’t until neighbors in Elmira did some investigating of their own that the child was found.

“We thought it was a dog,” said one neighbor to WENY-TV. “And it wasn’t, it was a baby,”

Now neighbors in this New York State community are baffled, knowing an 8-month-old child was wrapped up in a plastic bag for three days after she was abandoned by some bushes near their home.

“Her legs were dangling in the bag and her head was in the bag, her whole body. I tore the bag,”

The child’s mother, Harriette Hoyt, 17, from Sayre, is now in jail charged with attempted murder.

Prosecutors in New York state Tell Newswatch 16 Hoyt, who lives in Bradford County, would visit friends just across the state line in Elmira where she abandoned her child,

According to court papers, after placing the baby in a plastic bag, Hoyt left the infant near some bushes. That’s where the baby stayed for three days until she was found by neighbors.

“Very heroic on their part to render aid,” said Elmira Police Sgt.William Solt. “Immediately get her inside, as you would expect any decent human being to do, washed up the baby as quickly as they could, did whatever they could until first responders arrived. They are truly heroes in this incident,”

According to investigators in New York, the baby is in a children’s hospital in New York State and is doing well.