Wreck Closes Part of Route 6 near Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — Part of Route 6 in Wyoming County is closed by a crash.

Police have the road blocked near Lazybrook Park near Tunkhannock because of the wreck.

Authorities in Wyoming County say this part of Route 6 will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.