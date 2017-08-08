Volunteer Firefighter Accused of Second Arson

FACTORYVILLE -- A volunteer firefighter accused of torching a vacant home in Lackawanna County is facing more arson charges.

State police say Jacob Richmond also set a small fire at the Factoryville fire house.

This incident occurred on the same day he allegedly set fire to the home in La Plume Township.

 

  • Fredric

    From a position of trust and respect, he tumbled into the pits of deprivation destroy the faith and respect we place in firefighters. Worse, these Houses will no longer pay for schools and training and needed services we need. That’s one week without snow plowing this winter.

    Who flubbed the screening and oversight of this member? Is the one member or an epidemic?

