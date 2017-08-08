× Two Huge Lottery Jackpots Up For Grabs This Week

TUNKHANNOCK — Two huge jackpots are in play for the Pennsylvania Lottery this week.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $350 million according to Brisk Sales.

We stopped by a store in Tunkhannock that’s hoping for a big week of ticket sales.

Besides Mega Millions, Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is up to $307 million.

The winning Mega Millions’ numbers will be selected Tuesday night right before Newswatch 16 at 11.