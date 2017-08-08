Two Huge Lottery Jackpots Up For Grabs This Week

Posted 8:36 pm, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:35PM, August 8, 2017

TUNKHANNOCK — Two huge jackpots are in play for the Pennsylvania Lottery this week.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $350 million according to Brisk Sales.

We stopped by a store in Tunkhannock that’s hoping for a big week of ticket sales.

Besides Mega Millions, Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is up to $307 million.

The winning Mega Millions’ numbers will be selected Tuesday night right before Newswatch 16 at 11.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s