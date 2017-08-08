× Thief Caught on Camera, Identified by Dickson City Police

DICKSON CITY — There have been no arrests in connection to two thefts caught on camera but authorities say they know who is responsible.

Dickson City Police posted on Facebook early Tuesday that they have identified the suspect.

Surveillance cameras captured the theft that happened last month at a glass gallery along Business Route 6.

It shows a man pocket a piece of glass art worth roughly $800.

On that very same day, surveillance cameras at Osaka Japanese restaurant in Scranton captured a man wearing the same clothing, swipe a worker’s backpack