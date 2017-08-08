Taste Test: Fair Food

Funnel cakes, fried Oreos, sausage and pepper sandwiches.
There are tasty treats for everyone at the Wayne County Fair.
So we thought it would be only "fair" to do a Taste Test inspired by those delicious summer treats.
Funnel cakes, fried Oreos, sausage and pepper sandwiches.
There are tasty treats for everyone at the Wayne County Fair.
So we thought it would be only "fair" to do a Taste Test inspired by those delicious summer treats.
1 Comment
Bob Smith
I’ll be having a plaque clog up and a heart attack too!