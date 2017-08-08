Sandy Wreck On Interstate 80 Causes Traffic Delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TANNERSVILLE -- It was a sandy wreck on interstate 80 Westbound just a few miles from the Tannersville exit that had traffic backed up for miles Tuesday afternoon.

A truck hauling sand crashed.

State police shut down one lane and traffic quickly backed up for more than 6 miles.

"Right after you pass one exit and the cop is heading towards you, that's when it stops dead in its tracks and I just crawled to my exit,” said Lorraine Grodio of Bartonsville.

Equipment was brought in to scoop up the sand dumped on the interstate and the cleanup took hours.

In that time, drivers trying to avoid the mess on 80, took to nearby Routes 33 and 611.

Those roadways quickly became jammed, too.

"I was just wondering, you know if we're ever going to really get out of there. There are so many people and they're all trying to get in from other places, trying to get around you. People are impatient, there's nothing you can really do,” said Julia Moore of Tobyhanna.

"You can't get around it, so, you know, try to do the best you can, so,” said Bill Moore of Tobyhanna.

"I went the back way up and I know my way not to get on 611 going that way and just take my back way home,” said Grodio.

Both lanes of the interstate were reopened around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

State police are investigating the cause of the wreck.