Police Searching For Two Men Accused of Robbery in Luzerne Country

Posted 8:48 pm, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:47PM, August 8, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for two males they say entered the Valley Mart in Luzerne County on Monday and held up the store at knife point.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

The suspects, both wearing maroon hoodies, covered their faces, but police say one of the suspects was carrying a black book bag with the word “PINK” on it in white letters.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Plains Township police.

