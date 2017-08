× PennDOT Plans Closure of Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton

SCRANTON — PennDOT plans to close the Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton during the day for the rest of the week.

Starting Wednesday, the bridge is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Friday.

It’s all part of the ongoing bridge replacement project that is expected to wrap up later this year in Scranton.