Oil Leak Closes Pregnancy Center

STROUDSBURG — A strong smell of heating oil fills the air inside the Pregnancy Center of the Poconos on 8th Street in Stroudsburg.

Directors say an oil leak forced them to shut down the center last month.

“My administrative assistant came in and she smelled something, she wasn’t sure what it was. After further investigation, she discovered that our oil tank had leaked. There was a lot of oil that came out and it was on the floor in the basement,” said Susan Perez, Executive Director.

Even though you can’t see the damage in the basement, some of the oil that was pumped out is still in barrels. Officials with the center say they lost a couple thousand dollars worth of diapers and clothing and can use some donations.

“We store all of our diapers and baby clothes down there that we use to stock our boutique, which is here on this floor, and all of those were ruined. All of our maternity clothes, we have a little maternity boutique down there, all of those were ruined as well,” said Perez.

Pregnancy Resource Center of the Poconos remains closed after oil leak. The center lost diapers and clothing. In need of donations. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/TMkWZFtYRK — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 8, 2017

The oil has been cleaned but there are still plenty of repairs that need to be done.

Executive Director Susan Perez says the center was running out of room to begin with and she is now looking for another space to rent.

“Now with the loss of the basement, we don’t have enough space at all. We are looking for a new location, but we haven’t found anything yet. We do hope to open before that and just kind of limp along,” said Perez.

Directors at the center plan to reopen next month at this location unless a bigger space becomes available.

Anyone who wishes to donate diapers or clothing, click here for information.