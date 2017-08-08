× Mother’s Back-to-School Photo Brings Joy to the Internet

Valley, AL — For many school-aged children, the end of summer means the end of fun, but the joy is just beginning for some busy parents who can’t wait to see that school bus pull up on the first day of school.

One Alabama mother captured the range of emotions perfectly in a photo posted on Facebook Monday, now that photo is going viral.

Jena Willingham, a mother of three, couldn’t look happier while enjoying her drink in the pool. Meanwhile, her not-so-impressed children stand behind her – backpacks in tow.

Willingham’s message is short, but says it all, “Happy First Day of School everyone!”

As of the time of this post, the image had nearly 11,000 shares on Facebook.

Enjoy YOUR vacation, Jena!