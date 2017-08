× Funeral Services Planned for Ashley Fire Chief

ASHLEY — Funeral services have been set for a long time fire chief in Luzerne County.

Ashley Fire Chief Joe McGlynn died unexpectedly over the weekend.

A fire truck draped in black stands in front of the department surrounded by flowers.

McGlynn was the fire chief for 23 years and also served as a police officer and borough councilman.

McGlynn will be laid to rest Thursday in Luzerne County.