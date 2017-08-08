× Dentist Charged With Ordering Illegal Prescription Pills For Woman

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Authorities in Lackawanna County arrested a dentist for allegedly ordering illegal prescriptions for pain killers.

Investigators say Christopher Bereznak would then give those prescriptions to a woman he was romantically involved with.

Christopher Bereznak, 47, of Clarks Green is charged ordering illegal prescriptions for prescription pain killers for a woman he met on Craigslist with whom he became romantically involved.

Authorities in Lackawanna County say Bereznak is a dentist with an office on Route 6 near Tunkhannock.

They say he provided free dental work for a woman, Ashley Gammon, 25, after hours, then got her prescriptions for pills, including Oxycodone and Percocet.

In downtown Tunkhannock, people were surprised with the news.

“I have met him, I don’t him very well but my goodness, I had no idea, I had no idea, it’s a shame,” said Luann Ward.

Police began their investigation into Bereznak last August.

They say they obtained Bereznak’s cell phone which showed 999 text messages between Bereznak and Gammon sent between June 8th and July 19th of last year.

Investigators say those text messages confirm the couple was romantically involved and that Bereznak was writing prescriptions for Gammon for several pain killers.

“It’s like you wouldn’t think of someone doing it in a small town like this but it happens I guess,” said Tyler Green, Tunkhannock.

Police say Bereznak placed orders at these pharmacies in Olyphant and Dunmore at Gammon’s request and she would pick the pills up.

Police say texts between the two show a pharmacist called his office questioning the combination of pills.

Investigators say Bereznak then tells Gammon that combination “set off big time alarms”.

“It’s just sad that people can stoop that low to allow that to happen. You just hope that they either don’t do it or you find some way to get them out and obviously he got caught and he won’t be a doctor anymore,” said Green.

Investigators say Gammon died on July 20th of last year but that was not related to the prescription drugs.

Bereznak is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.