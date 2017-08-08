Crash Slows Traffic on I-80 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY — A truck hauling sand wrecked on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, leaving sand all over the highway.
The truck rolled on Interstate 80 west about two miles from the Tannersville exit.
Traffic in that area is reported to be backed up for miles.
There is no word on injuries or how long it will take to clear the crash.
41.038703 -75.312176
1 Comment
Lance
There isn’t a week that goes by without a truck rolling over on 80. They go way too fast for this road.