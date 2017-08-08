× Crash Slows Traffic on I-80 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — A truck hauling sand wrecked on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, leaving sand all over the highway.

The truck rolled on Interstate 80 west about two miles from the Tannersville exit.

UPDATE: Crash on I-80 westbound between Exit 302 – PA 611 and Exit 299 – PA 715. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) August 8, 2017

Traffic in that area is reported to be backed up for miles.

There is no word on injuries or how long it will take to clear the crash.

