Crash Slows Traffic on I-80 in Monroe County

Posted 3:35 pm, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:19PM, August 8, 2017

MONROE COUNTY — A truck hauling sand wrecked on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, leaving sand all over the highway.

The truck rolled on Interstate 80 west about two miles from the Tannersville exit.

Traffic in that area is reported to be backed up for miles.

There is no word on injuries or how long it will take to clear the crash.

