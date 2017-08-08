Citizens Bank in Stroudsburg Robbed

Posted 4:29 pm, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28PM, August 8, 2017

STROUDSBURG — Police say Citizens Bank on Main Street in Stroudsburg was robbed on Monday around 4 p.m.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Surveillance photos show a white male wearing a hoodie and dark glasses leaving the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Police do not believe that this robbery, and another robbery in the Poconos, on Monday are related.

