Bank Robbery in Pocono Township

Posted 4:23 pm, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:22PM, August 8, 2017

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Police say this is a surveillance picture of a hold up at First National Bank on Route 611 near Tannersville.

The incident happened around Noon on Monday in Monroe County.

According to police, the robber showed a gun and ordered some customers on the floor before having a teller put money in a bag.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocono Township Police Department.

Police say this robbery and another robbery, also on Monday in the Poconos, are not connected.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s