Explosives Used in Scranton Scrap Yard Burglary, $30,000 Taken

SCRANTON -- Tens of thousands of dollars was stolen overnight from an area scrap metal business and this isn't the first time.

The burglary apparently happened overnight at Ben Weitsman, along North Keyser Avenue in Scranton, and it's not the first time the business has been hit.

A spokesman for the company tells Newswatch 16 someone cut through a wall to get inside and then used an explosive device to break into a safe.

There's a lot of damage to the building and an ATM, and a large amount of money was taken – about $30,000.

According to the company, this is the third time in four years the place has been burglarized, but this one clearly caused the most damage.

The Ben Weitsman Company is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect.