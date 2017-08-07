× Tracking Wild Turkeys? There’s an App for That

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — With a couple clicks on your smartphone you can now help the Pennsylvania Game Commission track wild turkeys.

The commission recently launched an app version of its online survey.

Each year, the commission collects information on wild turkeys between the months of June and August.

During the month of August is when officials ask for the public to help.

Tom Liddy from Saylorsburg says having the survey in app form will make it easier for people to submit information.

“Everyone has a phone and it’s real easy to say, ‘hey, I just seen 12 turkeys in Saylorsburg and last week I seen 10 turkeys in Poconos Mountains,’ or something, so, yeah, it’s a good idea,” Liddy said.

The app asks users to submit the date and location of the sighting as well as the number of turkeys in that area.

Anyone can use the app; all you have to do when you see a wild turkey is document that information. Once it’s all collected, the Game Commission will use that data to document how many wild turkeys are living in certain areas.

Edward Ingram works at Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters near Brodheadsville. He’s glad the commission is coming up with more ways for the public to help collect information.

“It’s great that the Game Commission is reaching out to the public,” Ingram said. “It lets the public know that they are interested in the feedback from those that are out in the field.”

Here is a link to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s turkey sighting survey page.

The Game Commission app is available for Android and Apple devices.