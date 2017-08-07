× Susquehanna Trailways to Suspend Daily Bus Trips

WILLIAMSPORT — For decades, everyday passengers like Tammie Amberlavage could hop on a Susquehanna Trailways bus and head to just about any of the bigger cities in the state.

“Oh, yeah, I mean this is how I got here because right now I don’t have a car. I have vertigo so I can’t really drive,” said Tammie Amberlavage.

Last week, Susquehanna Trailways posted a notice on its website. As of September 1, all scheduled service routes will be suspended. Charters and tours will continue but it means the company will no longer offer daily trips to Elmira, Harrisburg, Easton, and Philadelphia.

“There’s college students everywhere, Bloomsburg here, Philadelphia,” said Amberlavage.

Because so many people rely on the bus system to get to and from Philadelphia, Susquehanna Trailways plans to have two bus trips into the city every week, every Friday and Sunday.

“I don’t know if it’s lack of support but it’s not right,” said Robert Lose.

According to the bus company, in the past Susquehanna Trailways has been able to offer the routes because of state support through an inner-city bus program. Even with the grant this year, the company doesn’t have enough money to support the daily bus trips. It means for now travelers may have to use another company and take a connecting trip from Wilkes-Barre.

“We got family members that use the Susquehanna Trailways we got a lot of citizens here that don’t have vehicles and I don’t think it’s right,” said Lose.

Susquehanna Trailways also hopes to offer trips to Philadelphia during the holiday seasons. Those trips will only be available until another bus company can take over the routes.