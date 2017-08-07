Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold in Danville

Posted 7:30 pm, August 7, 2017, by

DANVILLE — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in central Pennsylvania.

The winning ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on North Mill Street in Danville.

It matched four of the five white balls and matched the Powerball drawn Saturday night.

Because the ticket was sold with the power play option, the prize was doubled, making it worth $100,000.

Puff’s Tobacco Products also earns a $500 bonus for selling that winning ticket in Montour County.

