Popular Restaurant Changes Hands, Keeps Charitable Tradition

EDWARDSVILLE— A popular restaurant off Wyoming Avenue is changing hands, but the new owner is keeping up a charitable tradition.

David Tevet has been the owner of Ollie’s Restaurant in Edwardsville for the past 36 years. Recently, he decided it was time for a change.

“I just turned 65 and I felt it was the right time retire and sell it somebody who can run it another 36 years,” Tevet said.

Kingston native Matt Borwick took ownership of the staple spot on Wyoming Avenue on August 1.

“I’ve come here since I was a little kid and so now it’s mine! It’s crazy,” Borwick laughed.

Ollie’s is well-known for more than its menu. Tevet created the volunteer-run charity Dinner for Kids, which delivers and feeds six meals a week all year round.

“It was of number one importance to continue this program. Not only continue Dinners for Kids, we have a board also and we want to expand it to other areas,” Tevet said.

Volunteers have a very efficient system. They’re able to make two meals for 80 hungry children in under 30 minutes.

“It’s just a wonderful thing. David did a wonderful job in starting this program for the kids and everybody that is involved in it feels the same way,” Dinner for Kids Volunteer Ruthann Kennedy said.

Volunteers started working with the program six years ago, and Borwick said they will continue to do so for years to come.

“We’re going to keep the same staff and all the same food, everything that has been going on has been great! So if it’s not broken, you don’t have to change it,” Borwick said.

Tevet said he is excited to see where Borwick takes the Edwardsville restaurant in the years to come.