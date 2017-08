Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- Police are investigating two bank robberies within a few hours of each other in the Poconos.

Police were called to First National Bank near Tannersville around noon Monday. The robber showed a gun and got away with some money.

Then just after 4 p.m., someone robbed Citizens Bank on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Police have not said if the two robberies in Monroe County are connected.