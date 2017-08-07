Penn State Offensive Lineman Connor McGovern

Posted 6:56 pm, August 7, 2017, by

Coming from Lake-Lehman HS to earn a starting Offensive Lineman spot on Penn State's team made for a fine Freshman season for Connor McGovern.  Now a Sophomore starting Center, McGovern has become one of the top young lineman in the Big Ten.  Connor talked about the transition to the middle of the line, and the depth of that, formerly weak, position.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

