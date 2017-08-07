Coming from Lake-Lehman HS to earn a starting Offensive Lineman spot on Penn State's team made for a fine Freshman season for Connor McGovern. Now a Sophomore starting Center, McGovern has become one of the top young lineman in the Big Ten. Connor talked about the transition to the middle of the line, and the depth of that, formerly weak, position.
Penn State Offensive Lineman Connor McGovern
-
Mike Munchak Charity Golf
-
WVW Lineman Chris Bleich Commits to UCLA
-
Two Facing Charges After Leading Police on Chase
-
Sports Director Jim Coles With The 2017 Penn State Football Team-Media Day
-
PSU Students: New Strict Regulations On Greek Community “Long Overdue”
-
-
Historic Night Of Professional Boxing Coming To Tannersville June 9th
-
Penn State Students, Administrators React To Critical Performance Report
-
Mid Valley vs North Penn Liberty softball
-
Talkback 16: Sheriff’s Deputy, Penn State Fraternity, Roadwork
-
New Name for Penn State Campus in Lackawanna County
-
-
Live Blog: UPDATE — Tunkhannock Defeated in State 4A Softball Championship
-
Live Blog: Hazleton Area Defeated By Hempfield in State 6A Softball Championship
-
Live Blog: Williams Valley Finishes as Runner Up in State 1A Softball Championship