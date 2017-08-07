Muncy won a District Title and a trip to States for the first time in team history last season. Some skill returns as the Indians look to repeat as the D4 'A' Champs.
Muncy Indians preview
-
Memorial Day Parade Held in Muncy
-
Ray of Light 2017: Muncy Annie
-
Teacher Charged with Indecent Assault
-
Officials Warn of Rabid Cat in Muncy
-
Meet the Winner of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest
-
-
Crestwood comeback in Lacrosse
-
High Winds Cause More Damage in Lycoming County
-
Last Day for Two JCPenney Stores in Our Area
-
Strawberry Season Comes Early in Lycoming County
-
Rabid Cat Attack Terrorizes Community in Lycoming County
-
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Musky Trapping and Week 3 of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest
-
Cabaret to Close in Kingston; No Longer a Strip Club
-
Weather Woes Continue