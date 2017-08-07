Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking a Minor

SAYLORSBURG -- A man from Monroe County pleaded guilty to sex trafficking involving a minor.
David Parker of Saylorsburg was accused of arranging for himself and others to have sexual contact with a 9-year-old boy.
Several people are charged with assaulting young victims during so-called "furry parties," where the adults dress as animals as part of the sexual fantasy with the minors.
Parker is scheduled to be sentenced in November.
40.895893 -75.322954
22 comments
Sasquatch
Picture this….. A pedophile in a furry gazelle or zebra costume and 8 to 10 very hungry African lions in a 30 acre enclosure don’t know about you but I’d buy tickets!!!!
confused
…..but why do they dress like fury animals? Does anybody know? Weird.
Archie is a jughead
Haven’t heard anything from Archie Beal since this guy was picked up? Coincidence?
wow!
This guy looks like Ron Jeremy!
TOMTOM
Hahahahahahahahahahaha…
Chuck U Schumer
You can take the pedo street roamer out of the Frackville Vo-Tech woods, but you can’t take the Frackville Vo-Tech Woods out of the pedo street roamer. Let’s send him and the rest of those pedo-roamers to North Korea!
john williams
No comments for this heineous crime Archie? Oh wait, a firearm wasnt involved.
yep
He’s probably one of them.
not archie beal
Ban furries.
only taxidermists should mount animals
I’ll never look at a fox or a lion the same way anymore.
Anywhere but there
Bullet! Quickly!
Kiki
sick ticket
bob
animals indeed
Cheech
They should try him for murder, as he basically took that poor boy’s life away doing the things he did to him, the kid will never recover for that. It’s disgusting. All over this country, great men and women are dying in need of organ transplants and here is a perfectly good set of spare parts. Tax payers will have to pay to feed and house this pig for years….should have a 230 grain hollow point distributed right between it’s eyes.
ain'ta or no
Hey, check out the furry barrel on my 12 guage.
donald t
How do you know if the kid dident blackmail the guy to do it?
Robert
Slow and painful death. Anybody that thinks jail for him is the answer deserves the same, In my opinion.
TRKRGR
the law needs to step aside and let the citizens take action………so sick of these POSs,
think positive
I hope the presiding judge gives this hideous monster what he deserves, as well as the rest of them. I hope that young boy, and any other children involved, will find a way to heal from what was done to them.
Robert
I don’t think the judge can by law give him the penalty he deserves.
Balky
Makes you wonder about the Doodles character from the Chik Fi La in the Frackville mall. What did he do during those parties?
Coach O
Was this Parker character in the wwf oddities from the 1990s. He looks very familiar. It was either that Or I seen him at Wal-Mart in shamokin.