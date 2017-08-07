Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking a Minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAYLORSBURG -- A man from Monroe County pleaded guilty to sex trafficking involving a minor.

David Parker of Saylorsburg was accused of arranging for himself and others to have sexual contact with a 9-year-old boy.

Several people are charged with assaulting young victims during so-called "furry parties," where the adults dress as animals as part of the sexual fantasy with the minors.

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced in November.