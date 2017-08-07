Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking a Minor

Posted 7:03 pm, August 7, 2017, by

SAYLORSBURG -- A man from Monroe County pleaded guilty to sex trafficking involving a minor.

David Parker of Saylorsburg was accused of arranging for himself and others to have sexual contact with a 9-year-old boy.

Several people are charged with assaulting young victims during so-called "furry parties," where the adults dress as animals as part of the sexual fantasy with the minors.

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

22 comments