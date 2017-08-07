Darren Daulton, Former All-Star Phillies Catcher, Dies at 55

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baseball is mourning the loss of a former Phillie and World Series champ.

Darren "Dutch" Daulton passed away on Sunday at the age of 55.

The former all star catcher was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013.

He led a misfit bunch of Phillies to an improbable World Series Run in 1993 before losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games.

Daulton was traded to the Florida Marlins where he batted clean up and did pick up a World Series Ring.

According to a press release from the Phillies, funeral services for Darren will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Darren Daulton Foundation Foundation, 1339 Chestnut Street, Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19107.