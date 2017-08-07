× Church Provides Back-to-School Haircuts for Kids in Milton

MILTON — A church in Milton took some of the burden off parents as students are getting ready to go back to school.

Kory King of Milton is heading to fifth grade this year. He’s getting ready to go back to school and he checked “get a haircut” off his to-do list.

“They said I had to do my sides and trim the top of my hair but I don’t want the top of my hair trimmed,” King said.

The basement of the Bridge of Hope in Milton was transformed into a barber shop and hair salon. The Bridge of Hope is a ministry of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene. The church organized “Cuts for Kids,” free haircuts for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“Give them a little bit of help,” said Janette Berge. “We know that it is hard to provide for your family and this just gives them a little boost.”

The kids got the full treatment. When they arrived, they were checked for lice by Licelifters of Harrisburg.

The girls got free haircuts from Top Notch Salon out of Mifflinburg and Brick House Hair of Milton.

The boys got cuts from Against the Grain Barbershop from Milton.

“It’s expensive to buy school supplies and clothes and things like that. A haircut might not be a priority. But that’s something kids would get bullied on, so for us, it’s important,” said Frank Rodriguez of Against the Grain Barbershop.

It’s not just haircuts. Every child who came left with a free backpack filled with school supplies.

“We’ve been working with a lot of the people in the community and we just found that any way that we can help is really helpful,” said Berge.

Parents are appreciative. Jason Letteer watched as his two sons got haircuts.

“It’s a great event for kids to come out, get a haircut and some snacks.”

School starts in Milton at the end of this month.