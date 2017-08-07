× Casey Talks Rural Health Care

KELLY TOWNSHIP — While the United States Senate is not in session in Washington, Senator Bob Casey spent some time in the Lewisburg area. He toured Evangelical Community Hospital which is one of the only rural hospitals left in this area.

“They’ve done a great job here of being able to maintain a strong bottom line despite all the pressures and despite all the challenges,” Casey said.

Most rural hospitals have either been bought by bigger hospitals or closed.

“As much as people want to come to you, if you’re not able to provide the care at a reasonable rate, they’re not going to be able to come,” Kendra Aucker said.

Kendra Aucker is the President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital. She spoke with Casey about her concerns. Aucker says each year, Evan writes off $10 million for uninsured patients.

“The thought of more of that coming is daunting,” Aucker said.

Casey also discussed the health care discussions in Washington and how that might impact rural hospitals.

“Medicare and Medicaid are critical. Sometimes the only way a hospital can sustain itself is to make sure they have support from both programs,” Casey said.

“I think any time you can make sure individuals have insurance, it’s not a bad thing. Can there be improvements made? Sure,” Aucker said.

People Newswatch 16 spoke with are grateful to have this rural hospital so close by.

“It’s easy for me to get there quick. If I’d have to go somewhere else it would be a lot farther and it would be a lot of stress on me,” Stanley Snyder said.

“Well it’s closer and they do pretty good service for us,” Carson Bingaman said.

Officials at Evangelical are focused on health care decisions in Washington because as a rural hospital, those decisions will impact them in a big way.