Camping in the Rain in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — Tents, tarps, and sheets could be seen set up at every campsite at Tobyhanna State Park. People were taking cover from the rain and setting fires to stay warm on this chilly August day.

“Well, we just do our best. My husband put this tarp up to make a canopy which is great. It’s keeping us dry,” said Coco Saito, Long Island.

A duo from Stillwater in Columbia County have been here since last Tuesday. They tell Newswatch 16, the weather had a mind of its own during their stay.

“Most of it has been beautiful except for a couple days like today, and of course, it’s got to rain when we tear down,” said Patty Reichenback, Stillwater.

“It’s nasty. We had to break out the heavy winter stuff recently,” said Jay Reichenback, Stillwater.

Even though campers are upset that Mother Nature isn’t cooperating during their stay in the great outdoors, they do find ways to stay dry and still have fun.

Anna Maria Cherfas, 10, from Manhattan, says these tents kept her family dry. Some woodland creatures made her stay very entertaining.

“A bear came to us. It came absolutely soundless. Me and my dad were playing with a ukulele and it came absolutely soundless. We only saw a shadow with ears. I was like, and then my dad was like look a bear and then he shined the flashlight and the bear was taking a box,” said Anna Maria.

But for those who were not entertained by the weather or the bears, there is always next time.

“It could definitely be better. We are planning on staying until tomorrow but it’s raining a lot so you never know,” said Koya Saito, Long Island.

Other campers we spoke to hope the weather starts to improve before the summer camping season ends.