Veterans Help Woman Who Lost Home to Fire

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A woman who lost her home to fire in Wayne County received some help from the same type of people she helps on a regular basis.
A group of motorcycle club members from the Gilbert American Legion post presented Anne Griffiths with a check for $500 on Sunday.
Griffiths owns The Mess Hall near Moscow, a restaurant with a military theme, and a history of supporting veterans' charities.
Earlier this week, fire destroyed her family's home near Gouldsboro.
The bikers saw her story on Newswatch 16 and decided to help.
"I am so touched and blessed and honored by what these gentlemen did. We thank them every day for what they did for us, and now they did this for me and my family," said Griffiths.
After the presentation, the group stayed to enjoy a meal at the restaurant in Lackawanna County.
8 comments
Just Sayin
Lonely old Vets are such suckers for a pretty face and a warm smile.
Gals got some choppers
She should take the $500.00 and see a dentist. Someone who specializes in horse teeth.
AUGIE
Seems a little too happy.after losing everything.I’m sure details to follow.Insurance policies?
LLOYD SCHMUCATELLI
Multicultural pride baby!
SNOFLAKE
How insensitive! Sometimes you can go too far Lloyd, whoever you are. Not funny.
Saint J
The lady is pulling a fast one, maybe 4. She’s done this before.
Wait and watch.
Anonymous
Maybe your the type of person who would do things like that , that’s why you think she would but you couldn’t be more wrong about her.. she is the most caring and giving person ever.. you should be ashamed of yourself for thinking such a thing , you piece of shit..
John
“Honorable service” at it’s best!