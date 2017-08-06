Veterans Help Woman Who Lost Home to Fire

Posted 6:20 pm, August 6, 2017

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A woman who lost her home to fire in Wayne County received some help from the same type of people she helps on a regular basis.

A group of motorcycle club members from the Gilbert American Legion post presented Anne Griffiths with a check for $500 on Sunday.

Griffiths owns The Mess Hall near Moscow, a restaurant with a military theme, and a history of supporting veterans' charities.

Earlier this week, fire destroyed her family's home near Gouldsboro.

The bikers saw her story on Newswatch 16 and decided to help.

"I am so touched and blessed and honored by what these gentlemen did. We thank them every day for what they did for us, and now they did this for me and my family," said Griffiths.

After the presentation, the group stayed to enjoy a meal at the restaurant in Lackawanna County.

