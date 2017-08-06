Two Shot in Hazleton, Suspect in Custody

Posted 4:14 pm, August 6, 2017, by

HAZLETON — Two men were shot in Hazleton early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Wyoming and Green Streets just before 2 a.m.

Officers found two men had been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Less than two hours later, police took Juan Umpierre-Melendez, 32, of Hazleton, into custody and charged him with aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangering.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s