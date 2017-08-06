Two Shot in Hazleton, Suspect in Custody
HAZLETON — Two men were shot in Hazleton early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the area of Wyoming and Green Streets just before 2 a.m.
Officers found two men had been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
Less than two hours later, police took Juan Umpierre-Melendez, 32, of Hazleton, into custody and charged him with aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangering.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.
40.955009 -75.973528