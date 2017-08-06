Shoot For More Trout Product Giveaway

One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win a great set of patches from the Lycoming Creek Anglers Club and a gift certificate to shoot at the 2017 shoot for more trout event being held at the Consolidated Sportsmen of Lycoming County.
