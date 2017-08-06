Ninth Annual Pauly Friedman 5k Family Run and Walk

Posted 6:35 pm, August 6, 2017

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- It was an early start to the day for runners and walkers in one part of Luzerne County.

The was held at Misericordia University Sunday.

People made their way through Luzerne County's Back Mountain area to help raise funds for HelpLine 211.

Pauly Friedman was a board member for years, and HelpLine 211 was close to her heart.

"Pauly was really integral in getting funding for 211 or for HelpLine, and that tradition continues with her family," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of Family Services Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

WNEP-TV was a proud sponsor of the event, and Newswatch 16's Julie Sidoni helped kick off the race.

