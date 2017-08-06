Fundraiser for Jane Train in Scranton

Posted 6:22 pm, August 6, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- People gathered in Scranton Sunday afternoon to raise funds for a well-known voice in the local music scene.

The event was held at the Irish Wolf Pub for Janet Rains, also known as Jane Train.

Rains was seriously injured in a crash in Florida last month while touring with a band. One band member from New York was killed in that crash.

"She gave to us for so long and for so many years, and it's time for us to give back to somebody who has always been open to helping everyone and doing all the benefits she can," said friend Alyssa Fusaro.

Go-Fund-Me-Page to help Rains pay for her medical costs

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

