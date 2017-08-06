Firefighter Killed in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP -- Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own in Pike County. A 22-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash near Lake Wallenpaupack.

Steven Boo joined the Forest Volunteer Fire Department near Hawley several years ago when he was 17 years old. His fellow firefighters say his passion for the job will be missed.

"He was an excellent firefighter, an excellent asset to this department and to our community," said Forest Volunteer Fire Chief Wayne Rosengrant.

Black bunting hangs over the Forest Volunteer Fire Department near Hawley.

Boo was heading to the Wayne County Fair Saturday afternoon when he was killed in a car crash on Route 507 in Palmyra Township, Pike County. Fellow firefighters call this loss devastating.

"When somebody has a tragedy, we are there for them but what's unfortunate is when we have a tragedy, it's hard for us to rally around but we do what we have to do," said Rosengrant.

After moving to North Carolina last year with his family, Boo decided to move back to the area to work as a volunteer firefighter at Station 81.

"With his family not being around, we are like an extended family. I've been in contact with his father and his sister and yes, it is definitely a time of mourning," Rosengrant added.

Boo's girlfriend was also in the car but was not hurt. Both were wearing seatbelts.

"Boo was probably 6'4, probably every bit of 250 pounds, and his heart was as big as he was," said Rosengrant.

Michelle Manzione worked with Boo since he started at the fire department in 2011. She tells Newswatch 16 that even at a young age Boo was entrusted with mentoring younger firefighters.

"And you can just tell he loved being part of a station but loved being a firefighter in general. I think he would've been an asset at any station, but we are fortunate he chose us," Manzione said.

State police say the cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation.