Community Comes Together for Little Girl Bitten by Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- People came together for some food, tunes, and even some beer pong all in the effort to help a young girl in Luzerne County.

A benefit was held at Kelly's Bar near Wilkes-Barre Sunday to raise money for Kaydence Jakubowski.

A dog bit the 4 year old in her neck. She was taken to the hospital and released only to have a stroke two days later.

Doctors found out she had a blood clot.

Now, with half of her body paralyzed, doctors say she may never walk again. She is currently undergoing treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"We had this benefit for Kaydence who was attacked by the dog. She has a long road ahead for recovery. All the proceeds from today go to help with Kaydence's medical bills," said family friend Lisa Mulvey.

If you would like to donate to help Kaydence in her recovery, a GoFundMe account has been created.