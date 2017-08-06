Car Wash Held to Benefit Family of Deadly Fire Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- The community keeps giving back to a family devastated by a deadly fire in Carbon County.

The Lehighton Area High School National Honor Society held a fundraiser on Sunday at Advance Auto Parts in Mahoning Township.

All the money raised at the car wash is to help the Gower family.

9-year-old Vahnne Gower was killed in the fire. Her brother and father were badly hurt.

Brandon Schnell is the president of the honor society and a firefighter who responded to the deadly fire. He wanted to make helping the family a priority.

"I felt pretty devoted to that family, and I wanted to put something together. We had the car wash in the talks, and we were planning it, and then that happened, so we wanted to donate 50 percent to the Gower family," Schnell said.

Along with the car wash, orders for a benefit hoagie sale were also taken to help the Gower family.