ASHLEY -- A fire company in Luzerne County suffered a sudden loss this weekend.

Ashley Fire Chief Joe McGlynn passed away Sunday.

Members of the fire department hung black bunting over the station Sunday evening. McGlynn's gear was placed in front of the fire department.

McGlynn had been with the fire department more than 40 years. Before that, he worked in the Ashley Police Department for decades and even served as a member of borough council.